Jennifer Lopez to return to look at the Golden globes after-dress to turn in to a joke

Jennifer Lopez has arrived at the party at the Golden globes on Sunday night (5th) in the hotel’s luxury in California, in the United States, with a white robe flowing. But it wasn’t the same as modelito with the actress / singer walked in hours before on the red carpet of the awards ceremony.

Of course, you can’t know if she made the decision to change your clothes after being on the meme, but the fact is that in the second dress, it sounded a lot better for the actress, who came to the party with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, and he chose not to say anything to the press at the site.