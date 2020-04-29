Kanye West is a witness in a youth conference, and hundreds more if you give in to the Christ

Kanye West, shared how Jesus had radically changed his life and saved him from the devil, while performing with the choir for the Sunday Service, a young people’s conference, where hundreds of students gave their lives to Christ.

In the event that End-to-Stand-it came to pass on Sunday (the 19th) meeting to more than 12 million people in Tennessee, where the star of the rap music, gave praise, and said of his conversion.

“I believe that Jesus died for my sins. There was a time when the devil had me,” he said.

“Would you like to know the good news? Jesus came to save a wretch like me,” he said, while a chorus of 135 voices, they sang the words: “I will Stretch out my hands to you Father, and I will stretch out”.

According to the Christian Post, the rapper put on her same clothes from the coral so as not to stand out from the others and made a few statements showing that he wanted to worship God, not be worshipped.

Furthermore, according to the website, and the pastor from the West, Adam Tyson, who was taught at the event, preaching on the passage in the bible about the prodigal son.

When the pastor After he finished his message, and he made the call, over 200 students accepted to lay down their lives for Christ, according to the organizers of the event.