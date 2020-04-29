Kanye West is going to do a concert to mark the anniversary of São Paulo, according to the newspaper

Kanye West you can come and present his latest album,the Jesus Is The Kingat a concert in São Paulo, in accordance with the above The state of são Paulo, Sonia Racy.

According to the journalist, the information is to be the First Lady of the State of São Paulo, The Bia Doriathat said the show is supposed to happen in the Paulista Avenue, next to the celebration of the founding of the city, on the 25th of January. There is still no information about the possible move of the player.

Stay in touch with the I for more on what’s new.

Kanye West has already happened twice in the country in 2008, and in 2011, performing at Tim Festival, and the Festival of SONG. This will be his first solo performance in Brazil.

JESUS IS THE KING, gospel album of Kanye West that was released in October of 2019, after a series of delays.