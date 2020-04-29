Kate Beckinsale left her house early in the morning because of a fire

Kup to Beckinsale it was one of the people affected by the massive fire that devastated the Island. In this regard, the actress he made a publication in his account of Instagram, where she thanked all of the help that he received when he was forced to leave the house.

“We’re fine. Thank you so much to all the people who cared for. Sending you love and hope to all the people who had to get out of the house at 3:00 this, love, and admiration to David and Dorothy that you don’t need to remember it in the middle of the night and I don’t drive, but they did not. And to all the people who offered me a place to stay, in spite of having four pets, including a cat with epilepsy. You are a few weeks. Be grateful,” he wrote, sharing a picture of the fire.

Now take a look at…

See this posting on Instagram “We are safe. Thank you so much to everyone who’s checked in. Sending love and hope to everyone else who walked out of their house at 3 am, to, this, love, and admiration to the @losangelesfiredepartment and, most of all, to David and Dorothy, who didn’t need to-remember-in-the-middle-of-the-night that I can’t drive, but I did. And to everyone who has offered me a place to stay despite my “rolling” with four animals, including an epileptic cat. Angel’s people . So grateful x A publication is shared by the Kate, Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on the 28th October, 2019 at 6:38 pm PDT

Please Also note: The pictures of the devastation caused by a fire in California