Katy Perry has a crush on her after a gas leak at the recording of the program

Photo: Reproduction / Instagram





Singer Katy Perry experienced a big scare during the filming of American Idol. She fainted after a gas leak in the building, from the studios of the ABC.

I noticed a strong smell of gas and called the fellow, “I’m a bit of a pain in the neck. It is a very bad thing”. The fire brigade were called out and the crew has left the building in a hurry.

The outside of the studio, the singer said that she was feeling ill, and ended up falling on the floor, desmaiada.

The images of the incident in California, and also a sneak preview of the new season of American Idol, on-air this coming Sunday (the 25th), they were disseminated in the social networks of the program.

Watch the video:

* Using the information in the Portal R7.com