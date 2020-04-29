Khloé Kardashian says that she’s going to love you Kourtney, after the drama in KUWTK

No matter what’s going on in the family Oshe will always be together! On Sunday, the 8th, the audience watched Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian had Kourtney Kardashian the lack of involvement in the reality tv show family Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“You, as a manager, do you want this program to be successful“well, says the mother-of – True for Kris Jenner. “And you should talk to Kourtney and I said, ‘Okay, Kourtney. If you are not willing to bring anything, then you’re on the road“.

“The whole world is in need of a sh* out of the result“added Kim. “We are going to show it to her. If she doesn’t want to appear, if he / she does not want to work with, it has many limits, it is outside the“.

In spite of the drama in the telinhas, Khloé has been at the Twitter to express all of his love for his sisters, even in the midst of their differences.