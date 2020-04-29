Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Adriana Lima-will be a parade to the virtual

Kim Kardashian, Hailey, Bieber, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambosio and Diane von Fürstenberg decided to join in on a charity event to raise funds against the coronavirus. A virtual parade will be broadcast on YouTube on the 1st of may.

In addition to the names already mentioned, you will also be involved, Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham, Virgil Abloh, Alexander Wang, Karolina Kurkova, Miss Fame, Karen Elson, and Carolyn Murphy.

This is CR’s Runway, which was founded by Carine Roitfeld, who seek for help in the background of the “amfAR” designed to provide you with the assistance of infectious disease specialists who are involved in the development of treatments for the covid-19.

“As long as we face a time of great uncertainty, and our mutual support is more important now than ever before. In the embrace of fashion as a creative expression, by means of which we can support the health, safety and security of global communities, we hope to make this event a moment for hope, inspiration, and connection. A small contribution, and our world, are linked together to navigate the storm for this pandemic,” said Roitfeld.