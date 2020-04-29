Kim Kardashian reveals the accident home with her daughter in Chicago

Kim Kardashian has revealed during its participation in the program Good Morning America on Wednesday (5th) morning at her daughter for two years in Chicago and fell from the chair,’ and you cut your face, ‘claiming points.

The wife of Kanye West, a 39-year-old, said the child is fine, but it now has a large scar on her cheek’.

Kim admitted that it was a scary moment when the little accident in the home came out this week, but he told me that ‘these things happen, and you can catch up’.

Kim talked about her routine in the morning, after the tv presenter Michael Strahan asked her how she’s dealing with four children under the age of seven in the house.

Kim said, “I microgerencio, and then I wake up at 5:40 am in the gym at 6, end at 7. They wake up, or I the 7:05 a.m., breakfast at 7:30 and leave at 7:55 am,” he says.

The diet to plant-based

Kim Kardashian recently revealed on Twitter that maybe, some day, become a vegan, or a vegetarian, but at the time it consumes, especially in a diet that’s plant-based, and 0legumes, although it does not rule out eating any kind of meat at a time.

A follower would like to know if it’s a day-to-advantage will be the vegan, which she has not ignored them.

“I have, in the majority of the time, fruits and vegetables. No meat is more”.

The kids follow a routine for the child to be. According to Kim, only in the North are still eating meat, but you are welcome to the fruits of the sea.

“Yes, yes, they do eat plant-based foods. Even though the North is a pescetariana (diet that includes fish and other seafood but excludes meat from other animals,” he said.

The plant-based diet, the focus is on the food, mainly plants. That is, it includes not only fruits and vegetables, but also nuts, seeds, vegetable oils, and whole grains. On the other hand, this does not necessarily mean that the person is adept in this standard are a vegetarian or a vegan and never eat meat or dairy, but that you choose to proportionately more of the foods from plant sources.