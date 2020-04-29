Kourtney Kardashian and ex-Younes Bendjima if you are in Miami

Kourtney Kardashianthat was given to Madonna’s in the dressing room, it seems to be doing very well with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. So much so that Kourtney if you have found recently Younesin the Miami, florida area.
Every year, dozens of the famous, going to be in town for the week of Art Basel’s Show, which features fashion shows, parties and events are unique, a few of which, Kourt, and Younes, were in attendance.
Despite the two having missed the entrance to go to to avoid meeting constangedora, it seems that the star of the KUWTK the model continued to be on good terms after the closing date. A source told E! News: “Younes and Kourtney are in Miami, you just met several times. The two of them were in the parade of Dior, and she has been in contact with during the week since we met”.
A source says, “they arranged to meet in the LIVING and celebrating together,” even though the meeting is held as “strictly platonic”.
“They will definitely flirt and tease each other, and will always remain stupid as they are together, but it’s harmless”says the source. “They are friendly and they have fun when they are together, and that is important.
The source of shares to which they enjoyed it so much that, “they were together the whole night”. Of course, it’s not as romantic as it sounds, since they were there with a group of friends all the time, and they were on their own,” according to a source.
In spite of the fun times that they shared, the source insists that: “Kourtney doesn’t plan on coming back with Younes, she’s having fun”.
This is not the first time, and it certainly won’t be the last, that, Kourtney, and Younes lead to speculation about a possible return. Since we broke up, there were several times when the pair seemed to be involved romantically. In September, the two were caught walking hand-in-hand for a stroll through the heart of Los Angeles, and in April, he even attended the birthday party of the star in the sky. But, as one source has explained previously that, “it is highly unlikely that she will try one more time with Younes”.
Remember the article in the times to fight back to Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima:
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS)
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS)
BACKGRID
Jerritt Clark
IXOLA / BACKGRID
SARAH/Backgrid
SARAH/Backgrid
The Best Image of BACKGRID
Mr. Canon / Splash News
BACKGRID
Mehdi Taamallah/Nurphoto
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Mehdi Taamallah / Nurphoto
Mehdi Taamallah / Nurphoto
The Best Image of BACKGRID
The Best Image of BACKGRID
INSTARimages.com
In J. Almasi/GC Images
The Best Image of BACKGRID
Splash News
BACKGRID
CPR/BACKGRID USA