Kristen Bell is said to be ‘threatened with death’ for his 3 year old daughter – and More

Kristen Bell Photo By: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters)

The actress Kristen Bell he revealed that his daughterDelta , is only three years old, he has done a few ‘threat of death’.

“Our three-year old daughter is crazy about the guy, and the crazy. At the time, she says she’s going to kill me. The truth…. Sometimes, it is when you have a gun. I know it’s scary,” said in an interview with the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Saturday, the 29th.

According to her, at times, to be opposed to short answers in an unexpected way: “Well, I’m going to pick up a gun and kill you. I only really like the santa. And then she leaves the room.

The actress also pointed out that the problem is not just with her, with her husband, Dax Shepard, and she says that it’s a threat only to be redirected back to the other side.

“I know it sounds really bad that my daughter is threatening to kill me, but, well, she didn’t have a gun, so I don’t feel like it’s a real threat,” he said, and in a good mood.

Check out the excerpt from the interview below: