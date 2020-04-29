Kylie and Kendall Jenner are being processed after being accused of copying the design of the underwear

In the models, the underwear, the Kylie and Kendall Jenner, you can take them to court.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the sisters Jenner: Kylie and Kendall are currently being processed by the patterns of the lace featured in its popular line of underwear. The author of the action-that is, the Klauber Bros., Inc. a company’s 161-year old company, specializing in the design of the original art for the production of income.

According to the company’s web site:

Most of our patterns are copyrighted, and it is based on the original works of art. The Klauber has a reputation for using the latest machines are a unique and creative to develop new designs. The most important thing is to focus on the innovative techniques that advance the art of making lace.

The Klauber Ranch. he states that the Jenners wore one of his designs from the income of the copyright in two of its components: the Case with Thong Panties and a black dress. The TMZ posted the images side by side, the patterns of the lace from Klauber Bros. and the ones that are listed in the clothes of the Jenners. The designs are very similar, so much so that the claimants are also demanding that the sisters are glad to sell your pieces online and in retail stores. The company also is seeking all profits from the sales, which could result in a big payout.

This is not the first time that the Jenners are processed, because of the design of fashion. In the fall of 2017, the photographer, Michael Miller, has filed a lawsuit against the sisters, claiming they had used illegally, your pictures of 2Pac on her t-shirts. Two years earlier, the retailer, the lifestyle of the resort Island, the Company was sued by the Jenners, for allegedly stealing its logo and trademark, which is featured with the caption: “get out of the job. To purchase a ticket. Get a sun tan. Fall in love with it. You never go back”. The company pointed out that the design of the t-shirt with the Jenners, they were selling at PacSun; the piece in question was emblazoned with the slogan: “to run away. Fall in love with it. You never go back”.