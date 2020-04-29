Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are walking together in the Disney-Stormi – Who

+



Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they were clicked together in the park, the Magic Kingdom of Disney world, this past Wednesday (the 22nd). According to the TMZthe entrepreneur, 22-year-old, he decided to take the couple’s daughter, Stormi, Webster, to celebrate the second year of life. On the spot, and she and the rapper, who split up in October of 2019 after two years of a relationship, you have shown that you have had a good relationship.

The two, who share custody of their daughter, were seen for the first time together after the divorce. According to TMZ, the rapper has joined the clan of Kardashian’s on the trip to Disney, for the sake of pleasing her daughter.

On the tour, according to the car, he kept it polite, with a jacket and a sweatshirt. During the day, and ended up taking the hood on and didn’t get caught up with the group.

Although in a separate Case, and to Him are committed to doing things as a family to Stormi, including a birthday party for her. According to TMZ, a close source explained that they are not even close to a reconciliation, but to live together, to maintain the harmony of the minor.

Stormi and Kylie Jenner (Photo Reproduction in Instagram)

