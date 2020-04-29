Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott takes Stormi play

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, enjoy the day with Stormi at the end of the week. The ex – couple shares custody of the little girl of two years, you are always planning activities for the child to be that Stormi can enjoy the time with your parents for the same.

Kylie and Travis-they took Stormi to play on the stepping stones to the Sky High Sports in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. The two seem super happy together and enjoying time in the family.

A source from People magazine, he commented that they are ” working on their relationship, and to rely on your friends and family who want the two of them together once again, this can happen at any time.

However, the star of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ dropped recently on a reconciliation with your ex, and he said that they are now ‘best friends’.

She said: “we Have a great relationship with her. We are the best of friends. The two of us to love Stormi, and we want the best for her. We are connected and co-ordinated”, he justified.

Kylie Jenner receives a scolding from his daughter and is shocked

Kylie Jenner love with Stormi on the count of ten

Kylie Jenner goes for a small operation



Business

Kylie Jenner has decided to expand his empire of beauty, and now that she’s recorded a brand new product with subjects that are related to the care of the body.

According to us website TMZ, the entrepreneur, 22-year-old has registered the trademark ‘Performing the Body’, and ‘Has Body’ for Kylie Jenner,’, and is now preparing for the launch of new products for hair, body, in addition to lotions and perfumes.

Sources to ensure that Case and his team are now ready to launch the new products for the care of the body ‘in the future’.

Kylie Jenner said that to Him, Scott is his ‘best friend’



Kylie Jenner revealed to the daily diet of your family. Check it out!



Kylie Jenner becomes the target of jokes and use dress powerful



Kendall Jenner throws the line of beauty: Kylie Jenner



Blac Chyna refuses to show in court, her bank statement,