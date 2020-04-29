Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to spend more than$ 400 billion a feast for the Stormi

Kylie Jenner and her ex, Travis Scott, and has already spent an estimated$ 100 million (£420 million) for the feast of the birthday of her daughter Stormi, who turns two years old on day 1 of the month of February.

A source said that the young man of course, and the 22-year-old, and the rapper, 27, rented a large space in California, in order to celebrate the birthday of her daughter on Saturday (1).

A source has confirmed to the website TMZ: “They’re using your shared custody in order to arrange a celebration for the second anniversary of the Stormi. They rented a space in the studio to share with friends and family, it’s going to get to six figures,” he said.

According to another informant, by now you are all ready for the celebration, even though it was something of a doubt after the tragic accident that killed him (Kobe Bryant), and his daughter, Gigi, from the age of 13, because they are friends of the family.

Children

Kylie Jenner confessed her desire to have four children. The star of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ I have a daughter, Stormi, her ex-boyfriend Travis, Scott, but I would like to follow in the footsteps of her older half-sister Kim Kardashian, who has four children in the house.

Speaking on his new video on YouTube, while her make up, Kim, the reality star, 22-year-old said: “for me, I’m sure having four children. Just don’t know when. I don’t have a timeline for it. I don’t know if I’m going to have four children, tomorrow, or the parents of four children under seven years of age.”, he commented the business woman.

The wife of Kanye West has assured her that it is possible to have up to four children and having a successful career as well, but the key is to be really organized,’ he said.

“It is really neat. I think that’s the key, to just success. It’s difficult, it’s a lot of work, but you can do it all,” says Kim.