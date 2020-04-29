Kylie Jenner was involved in a polemica on Monday (the 27th), and now the internet, they are “retiring” to a celebrity. What happens is that Jenner has violated the rules of social distancing, and he took his friend Stassie Karanikolaou to your home.

The influencer has posted a number of videos of her, and Karanikolaou in the pool and dancing to the music on the TikTok. The two of you live in California. The city, in order to stay in the house, except to the extent necessary to maintain the continuity of operation of critical infrastructure in the federal sector.