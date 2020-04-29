Kylie Jenner shows handbags a favorite on the tour for a walk-in closet

Being a billion dollar the most youthful in the world in terms of fashion, style and beauty, Has Effects on your finances, how much of your subject you want. In the year 2018, the patients were shown to your luxurious walk-in closet, filled with at least 400 bags. However, with the collection growing each season, the newest member of the clan Kardashian has decided to dedicate a corner of your house with accessories. In the past week, she showed off the new space on the tour, posted on YouTube, where it’s empowering also means that it is your favorite items in the large collection of carry-on bags.

Come along and see for yourself!

A little tour of her new walk-in closet of bags, Has revealed that it has at least 20 versions of the models-Kelly and the Birkin, is that you have to stand in queue for purchasing.

“My shelf of favorites, it’s definitely the handbags Hermes. I have been collecting these parts for quite some time, because they are a good investment,” he said in the empowering video.

According to the owner of the empire, the Case with Cosmetics, if your house was on fire and she had to pick something to save it, it would be an item of leather, to crocodile bought at chanel in france.

@kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie has more than 20 bags Gucci

Play/Youtube
The picture of the room where she kept her bags

Play/Youtube
The house he was on fire, she saved one of her the Kellys

Play/Youtube
Close-up of the piece is made of crocodile leather

The Birkin is Dalmatian, which is marked by small black dots, and the mini-Kelly-the rose given by one of her sisters has also been highlighted by the 22-year-old.

“I was really surprised, because I’ve never felt that Kourtney’t care about Christmas gifts. So, when she gave me this last year, it was something really, really special. This is probably what I’m going to take the Stormi when she wants to carry a purse,” he said.

Play/Youtube
The Birkin is Dalmatian in the the walk-in closet in Case

Play/Youtube
A Christmas gift for Kourtney to be the first stock that the business will lend to your daughter

Take carry-on bags this appear to be a custom in the family, the most famous of the in show business. During the the tourKylie spoke in glowing terms of some of the items in the data by their mother, Kris Jenner, is in its infancy: a mini-Prada, the very first stock exchange in the course of the beautiful, and the two models, Louis Vuitton, the one of them is custom-built by a street artist.

Play/Youtube
The first grant of equity given up by her mother

Play/Youtube
Mini Louis Vuitton it was also a gift from Kris Jenner

Play/Youtube
Part LV-custom-artist –

Also, recalling the choice of the parents, the patients presented with a piece in the shape of man, presented by Kim Kardashian, and it’s a custom item with the name of his daughter. “It looks that Khloé gave it to Stormi. I honestly can’t wait for our next vacation,” said the host, while showing the treat on Instagram.

Play/Youtube
The piece in the shape of lipstick was a gift from Kim Kardashian

Play/Youtube
The items of the collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Supreme in the cabinet, the empowering

In the Stories of Instagram, Has said, upon the organization of the collection, which is divided by colors, brands and styles. There, we would have posted three photos and a video of the store shelves are packed with the creations of designers like Saint Laurent, Gucci, Fendi, Balmain, and Dior.

@kyliejenner/Instagram
Has also been shown in the fight the walk-in closet on Instagram

@kyliejenner/Instagram
It is found that separates it from all of brands and colors

@kyliejenner/Instagram
The model in the shape of a heart has been voted as the cutest

Martyn Lawrence-Bullard, interior designer who helped them Has to retire to his home, he revealed to People magazine that a billion dollar take care of your collection and with extreme care.

Here are some of the pieces are collector’s items. She bought it as an investment, and they are treated like a piece of art,” he said.

Collaborated With Danillo Costa



