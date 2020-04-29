Kylie Jenner shows off doll house, giant Stormi earned the Kris Jenner; video – Who is the

+



This is the family. Kylie Jenner has shared a special video on YouTube for the decoration of his mansion in California and, as a bonus, he showed the fans a “treat” that Kris Jenner gave it to her granddaughter, Stormi1 year in a house of dolls, a giant to the little girl playing in the gardens of the property. The point is that the “toy”, it has two floors, a living room, a bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchen, and some of the furniture that you have in the billion dollar 22 year old when I was a kid.

“The best Christmas present of all time. I had a house like that on the age of the Stormi. It makes me want to cry,” said Kylie in the video. In it, she makes a quick tour of his house, and with many Christmas trees and displays, the response of the small-to-earn mansãozinha of the game. “I want you to have all of the same memories with your daughter,” he said to Kris, explaining that, to see Stormi in the house made her remember the time in which the Case was to small.

Stormi, is the only daughter of the Case, and in October it announced the separation from the father of the girl in the song Travis Scott. It got under way with a fast love affair with Drake, but according to the american press, you would be getting back together, the relationship with the ex.

