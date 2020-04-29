Kylie Jenner was obsessed with the music of the world

In the video, Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez is in the range of a Super Bowl at the beginning of the month, and Kylie Jenner, it was just the euphoria over the Stories of when She stepped on to the stage. Few people can understand their enthusiasm, but it has now become clear, thanks to a new interview with her sister, Kendall Jenner, has given the magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

Kendall delivered the Case by saying that when the sister was a little girl, he was crazy about the Video, and I was impressed with the hit of the colombian Hips Don’t Lie.

It was in 2005, when it was first released, and according to Kendall, Kylie put on a costume as a dancer of belly dance, to sing, to dance and music for everyone in the house.

She builds a school in Colombia

The boots that She wore in a Super Bowl that may have cost$ 85 billion

Learn to prepare the world for the show at the Super Bowl

Demi Lovato has fun on the wild partying and coke

“Has she always loved the attention She was obsessed with the song ‘Hips Don’t Lie’, he was wearing a costume of a belly dancer, and dancing for all,” he said about his sister, who was only eight years old at the time.

‘Hips Don’t Lie’ is the song with which She ended her presentation by half-time Super Bowl champion from the year 2020, which she shared with Jennifer Lopez.

Kylie Jenner said that to Him, Scott is his ‘best friend’

Kylie Jenner becomes the target of jokes and use dress powerful

Kim Kardashian reveals what it is like to feed the children

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t want to expose the children in the program

The new line-up

Finally, Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall have announced their first partnership together, in the world of beauty.

Over the years, it Has, a partner in the trademark Case with Cosmetics, launched in collections or special issues with the other members of her family, as her mother, Kris Jenner or sister, Kim Kardashian’s cosmetic. Or a clothing line, which she formed with her older sister, Kendall Jenner for some time now.

But for now, the strategy is even better. According to Vogue magazine, the two are launching a line of beauty together, which includes cosmetics.

The news was confirmed on the “Ellen” Show by the Kendall Jenner.

Ellen asked: “are you also going to make a collaboration with Kylie?”.

Kendall had told it all: “Yeah, We’re pretty excited. In fact, we still haven’t said anything. We haven’t done something like this together. I’m the last sister to do it for her. And I think that it’s going to be great, because I am of the blood of it, and then we’re going to take you seriously,” said Kendall.

The model went on to explain that the reason why she had not done for a line of cosmetics in collaboration with her younger sister before, because of an exclusive contract with a brand of make-up, and now that it has come to an end, she may be trying to create a business intended for his young sister’s business.