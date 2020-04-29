Lady Gaga celebrates its nominations for the Grammy awards with the video for the former, see

The disclosure Lady Gaga has got three nominations for the Grammy awards



Lady Gaga has celebrated a lot of the three nominations for the Grammy awards as she was able. She has been honored in the categories of best original score, best song written for visual media (“I’ll Never Love Again”), and song of the year (“Always Remember Us This Way”).

The singer took the opportunity to share an old video that appears with a sound, Ben Rice, and wrote the following: “I Am overflowing with joy in the work we are doing on the ‘A Star is Born’ by being recognised, more than one year after the date of the release! Thank you, Academy, for the three nominations!!”.

“This is me and my engineer and co-producer of ‘Shallow’, Ben Rice, on the 9th of July, in the year 2018, when we deliver the final version of the track. And this is how I feel today, to find out all the information. Thank you so much for the love and support!!!”, celebrated with Her.

The star Bradley Cooper, also appeared on the soundtrack, and they did very well, especially the duet of “Shallow”.

Check it out below: