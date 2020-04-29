Lady Gaga ushers in a new era with the trial size for ‘Chromatica’

Reproduction/Twitter The next album of the singer will be released in April, and has already revealed the first single ‘Stupid Love’



Dolores, you run in here! In a test well, “Westworld“, and Lady Gaga is welcomed by the “Chromatica”, off their new album, which arrives in April, complete with photos way into the magazine The Paper.

The publication, released this past Monday (the 16th), the incredible scenery in which the singer appears as a player as well as an extended interview, in which Gaga talks about the outlook for the next project.

In January, the first single off of the “Chromatica” has leaked, even before she was filming the music video for “Stupid Love”. Way to go botched, Lady Gaga joked that the hackers will always leak her favorite song.

“There have been a few seconds in which I and my manager, Sam, we were just talking: ‘Let’s move to the single?’ We’ve spent months and months developing this video and the choreography’. And I said, ‘No!’ Do you know why? Because of the music, and when it’s mixed, mastered, and finished with the look, and it’s all I got to say about that – when all these things come together at the same time, this is going to be a work of art is what I’m doing. Not a leak,” said the singer.

Lady Gaga said that it was not an easy process, for the production of the new album. The singer, who is suffering from fibromyalgia often feel pain, and there were days when “I couldn’t get off the couch”. Encouraged by producer and friend of BloodPop, she was able to write a number of songs with him.

“I was just as down on himself if he was not dancing, looking at herself in the mirror, practicing my moves, and singing along with it,” she said. “The whole day was an eye-opening experience, but it had to happen to you all day.”

The singer also shared that the “Chromatica” you need a partnership with another singer-who has suffered a great trauma and fans are already speculating what it would be Ariana Grande in a strip club, which is a celebration of all the tears.”

“I sat down with her and talk about each other’s lives. They are two women, talking together about how to move forward, and how to be grateful for what you do,” said Gaga.