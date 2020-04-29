Lady Gaga wore the outfit more fun for everyone to have the wedding of your best friend – Glamour Magazine

+



In the final race of the weekend, two of the best friends of the Lady Gaga they went up to the altar, her make-up artist, Sarah Tanno, and its producer, Tim Stewart.

Lady Gaga and her are best friends (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The ceremony, which took place on a beach in Mexico, and in the presence of the singer and the look of the chosen could not have been more fun. Gaga is coordinated with your dress, slipdress, Jonathan Simkhai, and with a great crack, with hair the color of pink bubble gum.

Tanno also shared some of the photos from the weekend to remember one of their rehearsal dinner, with the caption: “What a rehearsal dinner is perfect, under the stars, with all of my best friends!!!”. Here’s the check.

Lady Gaga (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

