Leonardo DiCaprio’s “fire” is a billion dollar industry: the diamond

It took the academy award for best actor for his work in “Blood Diamond,” but he won something far more valuable than a trophy: level of awareness. To be chosen to star in the 2006 film written and directed by Edward Zwick, with Leonardo DiCaprio, he studied further at the bottom of the diamond industry, estimated to be US$ 13 billion a year.

“I was so overwhelmed with what was happening in Sierra Leone at the end of the decade of the 1990’s, and as for the diamonds, have funded such a tragedy,” said the star to time, in an interview with the american magazine Time. The actor was referring to the Civil War that ended in 2002, which left 50-thousand people dead.

The abuse-physical, financial, social and fuelled by the market for precious gems, however, did not stop there. Even today, there have been reports of workers exposed to conditions akin to slavery in some regions of africa mining and minerals, including Sierra Leone.

For this reason, he is known for championing environmental causes, and politics, and accused, without proof, by the president of Jair, jair bolsonaro funding to non-profit organizations that have contributed to the fires in the Amazon rain Forest, it is not scoffed at the idea when he had the chance to re-write the history of that market.

DiCaprio has been one of the major investors in the startup, california-the Diamond Foundry, which produces diamonds in a laboratory. “Proud to be investing in a Diamond is the Foundry, which reduces the cost of the human and the environment to grow diamonds in a sustainable manner,” tweeted that he, in the year 2015.

Founded in 2012 by mr Martin Roscheisen, the company is headquartered in san Francisco, and raised on three-wheelers, about$ 100 million. In addition to the award-winning a-list actor, the other big names from the entrepreneurial world have supported the idea, and the co-creator of the iPod, Tony Fadell; Jeff Skoll, president of eBay; Andrew McCollum, co-founder of Facebook; and is the founder of Twitter, Evan Williams, and other investors.

In an interview with the NeoFeed, Roscheiassen, who is the CEO of the company explained that the diamond jewelry is basically made up of a single component, carbon. The one that turns the element on the precious stone that is a combination of high temperature and pressure.

To re-create this process in the laboratory, Roscheisen, who has a PhD in computer science from Stanford University, created together with his team, less than a day of high-powered, capable of reaching a temperature as hot as the outer layers of the sun.

Today, the main asset of the company, such a reactor has already been the greatest challenge. According to Roscheisen has been almost three years of tests and failures. “We have conducted tens of thousands of simulations, based on physics, and we have built from scratch there have been three generations of our own nuclear reactors in plasma. There were hundreds of individual parts, which are designed with precision,” says the entrepreneur.

At the end of 2014, when all of the financial reserves that had been “burned” in the tests, the time has come for the truth. Everyone breathed relieved when the machine has worked exactly as expected. The business could keep going on,” says Roscheisen.

To do this, a diamond in a laboratory, and a small blade of natural diamond is placed in the plasma reactor, which is designed to be the model of the atomic. After that, carbon dioxide is added to the machine, which heats up until it reaches 10 billion degrees Fahrenheits– more than 5 million degrees Fahrenheit. Explained crudely, it’s like naturally occurring diamond it is a kind of stem cell, and “dictate them,” the DNA of rock, which is to be formed.

All of the diamonds made in the lab are also unique, and its shape and size may be pre-defined. Only after you take the stone out of the reactor is chosen as the best cut for her. On the Diamond, the Foundry has more than 30 options for possible cut to the oval shape of the kite. The total amount of time the rock is in two weeks.

In addition to the speed, of the diamond made in the laboratory, it is eco-friendly. A Diamond in the Foundry it is all powered by solar energy and has no carbon emissions – which sets it apart from the other players in the market such as Brilliant Earth, which was born in 2005. The contestant, however, to say that it can neutralize all of its greenhouse gas emissions by funding actions to protect the brazilian rain forest.

The other factor that makes it the “in vitro” the most eye-catching is, of course, is the price. A stone is a diamond of 1.28 carats, with a transparency level VS1, which is the highest, it was on sale, in January, in the year 2018 for US$ 21.7 billion in Tiffany&Co. The same diamond on the market of “wholesale”, it was sold for$ 7.8 million. With these features and condition, is a diamond made in a lab from a startup in california, is trading for$ 7.4 billion.

The figure leaves out some details that you don’t put a price on, such as the ethical, environmental, social and human resources in the production process. “When a client decides to go with our rocks, he knows the entire chain of production. There can be no doubt as to the validity of the fees,” says Roscheisen. “Since the natural diamonds are hand in hand, making it more difficult to track down the product line to see if there has been, at some stage, with a substance abuse or something like that.”

For those in the Diamond Foundry, was elected in 2015, is one of the top 25 startups in the world by the web site Business Insider. In the following year, the same publication ranked the company among the 21 most innovative companies in the world. Even in 2016, has been selected as one of the top 50 companies in the most disruptive of the television channel CNBC. And then, in the fall of 2017, is one of the 25 most disruptive for the american magazine Inc.

In 2018, when he got hit with the annual output of 100 million carats, and the plant to be profitable, a Diamond in the Foundry was also cited as one of the most innovative companies by Fast Company.

The stones are manufactured in a laboratory funded by DiCaprio, is sold in some of the partner stores, in different countries: USA, Canada, Mexico, Sweden, costa rica, France, Germany, italy, Japan, and the united kingdom.

In China, the company will have an arm of its own distribution, as well as the feeding of two brands of e-commerce – the VRAI, and a 3D Design Studio which allows customers to customize their rings.

Another way in which the Diamond, the Foundry has found to promote and popularize your product through strategic partnerships. The company has launched a special collections with some of the brands of jewelry and fashion, as well as to Barneys in New York, Alessa Design, Au, My, Grace, Lee, Anabela Chan, Shahla Karimi, Dover Street Market, and, more recently, with Balmain.

The plans are specific to the brazilian market and south american have not been debated by the company.

