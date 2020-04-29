Maisie Williams ‘ loose ‘window’ giant of the last season of Game of Thrones

Wings are one of the biggest concerns for fans of the pop culture in April, assuming that we will have the Upcoming Deadline, and also the eighth and final season of ” Game of Thrones. HBO has announced that it has recorded the end the fake of the series, not to give anything away to the enemies, but that didn’t stop Kit Harington (Jon Snow) from the count to the end true to his wife, Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte.

This time around, with the actress Maisie Williams told the audience of the TV show, comedian Jimmy Fallon, and the fate of Arya Stark — is worth to anticipate that, it was a practical joke combined with the 1st of April is known as April fools ‘ Day. When questioned regarding the eighth season, she says, “during the recording sessions for the last few days have been quite emotional, because when I found out that She died in the second episode, so I did.”

“Realizing” that it has revealed a piece of information that you could, Maisie covers his mouth with trembling hands, asking the question of whether the program is live, if you could edit what you said. Wife tries to start it, but the actress leaves the scene with tears in their eyes. Then, the host goes in search of her, she opens the curtain and they both yell out “April fools’ Day!”. Watch:

While it may have been a joke with the audience, and we have to applaud Maisie, and Wife, by acting, by doing, the audience-including the writer on which I write — to believe that the roof had been told, in a manner not intended.

In the first episode of the eighth season of Game of Thrones will air on April 14, 2019 at the latest. For more on GOLD, see how to the look of the cast have changed over the course of the year, and remind you of the first time in the five-minute video.

