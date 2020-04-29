Make sure you understand the syndrome and what it took to Cameron Boyce on the death of

Cameron Boyce it left fans shocked after she died, at the age of 20 on the last day of the 6th of July. Cameron he died during sleep at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a seizure due to epilepsy, confirmed that the family of the actor.
Second, in the LBE (the League of the Brazilian Epilepsy), a seizure is a temporary change and is undoable for the functioning of the brain, which has not been caused by a high fever, drugs, or metabolic disturbances. For a few seconds, or even minutes, of a part of the brain to emit signals that are incorrect, you may be restricted to this one location, or spread out.
Some of the possible causes of the disease may be the result “in injuries to the head, either recently or not, the trauma at the time of the birth, the abuse of alcohol and / or drugs. Tumors and other neurological disorders to help in the onset of epilepsy”.
In addition, in accordance with the a-League, many of the patients with the disease to lead a normal life and can go for years without having a flare-up. The treatment can be done with antiepileptic drugs that are effective in the majority of cases, in which the side effects have been reduced. In some cases, surgery may be indicated.
According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention one out of every thousand people with epilepsy die each year. The majority of these deaths occur during or after seizures, and can cause a person to stop breathing or to have a crisis, a dangerous arrhythmia.
“What seems to happen most often is that people stop breathing at the end of the seizure, and will never go back to the breath”said Dra. Jacqueline French,the chief of the Epilepsy Foundation, and a professor of neurology at the NYU Langone Health as well. “Your move, breathing just disappears and never comes back”.
Doctors call this condition of SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy), death is unexpected and sudden, in the epilepsy.
According to the The New York Timesabout 70% of these deaths occur during sleep, and people are often found on the face, face downwards. “It can happen to anyone with epilepsy. The first seizure could be the last time. As more and more incontroladas seizures, but severe they are and when they occur during the sleep, the greater the risksaid Dr Orrin Devinskythe director of the Centre for Epilepsy, the Comprehensive NYU Langone.
“If such is the case when a person is sleeping, and even seizures, are the people you see face-down, so it’s a perfect stormthat , he said, adding that the seizure activity can lead to the reflection of the excitement that usually gets people to act, to breathe and to move around if the air supply is locked out.
The doctor also found that if a person is on the side of the patient, and is able to change your position, call it in, and be able to wake it up, it may save your life.”