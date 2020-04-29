Make sure you understand the syndrome and what it took to Cameron Boyce on the death of

Cameron Boyce it left fans shocked after she died, at the age of 20 on the last day of the 6th of July. Cameron he died during sleep at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a seizure due to epilepsy, confirmed that the family of the actor.

Second, in the LBE (the League of the Brazilian Epilepsy), a seizure is a temporary change and is undoable for the functioning of the brain, which has not been caused by a high fever, drugs, or metabolic disturbances. For a few seconds, or even minutes, of a part of the brain to emit signals that are incorrect, you may be restricted to this one location, or spread out.

Some of the possible causes of the disease may be the result “in injuries to the head, either recently or not, the trauma at the time of the birth, the abuse of alcohol and / or drugs. Tumors and other neurological disorders to help in the onset of epilepsy”.