‘Maleficent: the Mistress of evil’: the Director delves into the evil, and promises a story with the Angelina Jolie Movie

Joachim Ronning already know how to keep the worlds of magic, on foot. He did all this to Disney in the fall of 2017, with the “Pirates of the Caribbean: The revenge of the New”, and again in the work by 2019, with “Maleficent: the Mistress of evil, released on this Thursday (the 17th).

Ronning, 47, is a managing director in Norwegian, with some of the awards out there, but it’s still not as many signatures as in the United States. In the face of a world that is extraordinary, and the incarnation of evil, one of the most freaked out, and was the managing director have been with the concepts of human relations.

“All of your construction, I needed to blow up the real characters with whom to identify. This has been the biggest challenge,” he says of the 1.

Angelina Jolie has been responsible for a large part of the benefits of the first feature film of 2014 at the latest. “You know, Angelina, and what she has created with this character is likely the biggest win for the film,” he admitted. But for the second story, it was necessary to expand on the story.

Ronning seem happy to increase the dose of the emotional torture of a character by the effort he made to make sense by Dawn, you will see the girl to leave, and you will find that it is not the only force of evil on the earth.

Michelle Pfeiffer-x Angelina Jolie

Michelle Pfeiffer, in the role of the queen, Ingrith, it comes to the balance of the battle. With the arrival of the actress, it changes the dynamic of the movie, which was alternating between a strength of a Diamond and the sweetness of Elle Fanning. In the sequel it will be less warm.

“Michelle Pfeiffer was at the top of my list. Why do you have to have an actress who can go up against Angelina Jolie. And there are a lot of them. It’s amazing to see them in a duel with a deep respect for each other,” he added.

Ronning laughs when I say that you are a fan of the show since he was a child. And it was a pleasant surprise to the set. It may be unusual, it is a pleasure to work with.”

Forget about the old, old story of Sleeping beauty. “This is the story of the original, brand-new,” promising to Ronning.

The lens is focused on the world of the Future and the narrative takes on a new character. Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 years of slavery”, “The Lion king”) has also joined the cast.

And it’s also about the nature of evil. The villainy of absolute no interest to Ronning, he wants to explore the side of evil, even the most fragile. Loneliness is also addressed in the long form.

Always his father's two other children, Ronning said that it is a movie for the family. "That's what I expect them to adults, who knew the story of the childhood of children who have attended the first one in 2014, and even for those who don't like stories with princesses and the like, there is a story about relationships. I think that there is something for everyone in there," he says.

“Maleficent” was a big success. Its box office worldwide totaled more than US$ 758,5 million, and it spent 27 weeks on the chart.

It received mixed review, with praise for the absolute performance, of the Angelina. It was only in the third part of the age of recent remakes with actors from the classic Series. Prior to that, only the “101 Dalmatians” in 1996 and “Alice” in 2010.

After that, he opened the gate. Now, in the second film, it was released in the year comprised three major productions at the studio: “Dumbo,” “Aladdin,” and “The Lion King”, with the box office bilionárias.

A good time can benefit from it, but it also increases competition and the demand. “When Maleficent premiered, it was before that we could be able to produce these films with ease. Right now, the competition is much more in-depth. But with the increased number of new product launches, the public will get used the most. They are the most demanding.”