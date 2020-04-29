Margot Robbie’s harley quinn from the DC, will reveal if it would make the film Marvel’s

Margot Robbie to harley quinn in the DC area, you are in the marketing for the film The birds-of-Preyin which to reprise his iconic character, and it proved to be estrelaria one of the films in the Marvel universe. The question came from Brandon Davis, the ComicBook.comand Margot was able to get away from the fashionable way of a response. According to the actress, nothing to prevent the star or take part in any future production from the Marvel comics, but that, at the time, harley quinn is already a keeps you busy enough.

And this is the beginning of the year, it really has been hectic for the actress: with that film The Storyshe has been nominated for several awards for best supporting actress. She has been present at all the ceremonies, and gave a multitude of interviews and on their recognition. Therefore, while waiting for the academy awards, where she was nominated for and you’ll find out if you have won on the 9th of February.

This is going to be the same as the end of the week, in the first Birds of Prey: harley quinn, and Her Emancipation is Fantabulosadirected by Cathy Yan. On the screen, you will be the head of a supertime anti-heroes composed by Robin Black (Jurnee captain smollett-Bell), Hunter (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (She’s Jay of the Basque country) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). They team up to fight the villain, Black Mask, played by Ewan McGregor.

Read more: The birds-of-Prey: check out the first reactions of the critics to the film

This year, THE DC is also waiting for the release of the Wonder Woman 1984. Already by 2021, has the first appearances of the Batman, Black Adam and Squad-Suicide 2that once again will count with the presence of harley quinn. In an interview with Davis, call-up notice, he remarked that in the event of a The birds-of-Prey they are not directly related to the movie the a-team “Truth”, but it’s interesting to see the evolution of the character from one production to the next.

The Bird-of-Prey, ready for action. (Source: DC Comics/Handout)

DC and Marvel comics

With the advent and popularity of the adaptations of comic books to the movies, it is becoming increasingly common for actors to take part in productions, both Marvel and DC. The event, Margot Robbie opted for a “moving home”, she still would have had the company of many others. Take a look at the following names: