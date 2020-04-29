Millie Bobby Brown has said that the fans in South America pronounce his name wrong

Millie Bobby Brownthe Game of – “Stranger Things“ it was one of the guests on this Monday, the 30th of “The Bright-Minded“ a series of lives, which Miley Cyrus it has done so on her Instagram.

The singer began to live a curious fact that of that, a lot of people called her Millie, and not to Cyrus when he was a minor, and to his extended family recognized a single character correctly on the pronunciation of his name.

But it doesn’t just happen with her. Surprisingly, the actress revealed that a lot of people also get it wrong, your name is the calling of the Music, especially in central and South America.

“Everybody calls me Cyrus. In South America they say Music Bobby Brown. They are never able to speak in my name, all right. So, I feel that the two of us been through this before. Cyrus is my new name”

Millie was already in Brazil, in the fall of 2017, when he came to participate in a College City in the world. We hope that she will come back soon, because we already have them.