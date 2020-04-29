Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”, they created new sneakers with the Converse

This is the second collection that she has with the brand. At this time, there will be three models of the colorful patches of the special.

There is a lot that Millie Bobby Brown, is no longer just a Game of “Stranger Things”. Have you participated in other movies, he was regarded by the Times as” one of the most influential people in the world in the year 2018, launched a brand of cosmetics, and there’s even a line that works with Pandora. Now, there is a new collaboration co co co co com-to-Speak, and the result is three different models of running shoes on your own.

This is the second time that the actress has joined the brand to release a collection. The first one was this summer, and with Millie By You. There are three new versions of their classic model, the Chuck Taylor’s that you can choose fromand even a few The Chuck Taylor 70’s, where everyone can join in with all the adornments that you like.

They cost from 55 euros.

The range has patterns to color, application cloth, and a few patches of special. The limited edition models are on sale on the website and in the stores of this brand. They cost between 55€ and 100€.