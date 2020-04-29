Minister of israel calls out to Natalie Portman for not giving in to the ‘dark side of the force

Natalie Portman at the premiere of the movie Annihilation, in February Photo by: Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS)

RIO de janeiro – In response to the refusal of Natalie Portman with the award of the$ 1 million Genesis Prize in Israel, the ministry of Public Security, and Strategic Affairs of Israel Gilad Erdan, reported in his account on the social network Twitter a letter sent to the actress, in which he made a plea for her not to leave “the lake of black power to win”, in an analogy to the franchise is “Star Wars,” which took part in the show. In the letter, Erdan stated to have been very much disappointed to hear the statements of the actress, who chose not to coparecer at a ceremony in June, because of the recent events that have occurred on the border of the Gaza strip.

In a statement posted on its website, the Foundation will Award, the Genesis has quoted a representative for the Hollywood star, who said: “the recent Events in Israel have been extremely upsetting for her, and she didn’t feel the desire to take part in any of the public events in Israel.

“Unfortunately, it looks like you’ve been influenced by a campaign of misinformation in the media, and the lies about the Gaza strip, orchestrated by the terrorist group Hamas. I would personally like to invite you to come to Israel and take a tour of the Gaza Strip, and to meet the families who live in communities close to the Gaza strip, the IDF (Defense Force of Israel, in its acronym in English) has been bravely protecting you.”

Then, he says that the reports published in the press, distorting the truth, showing the turmoil of the recent border of the Gaza strip as a peaceful protest, and in response to the israeli as ‘disproportionate’. He also said that it was precisely this narrative that the Palestinians had hoped that it would be made available to the organizing of the protests.

The Award’s Genesis is given from 2014 to individuals for their excellence in their fields and that can inspire others through their dedication to the jewish community and to the values of the jews”. Natalie Portman he was born in Jerusalem and moved to the United States at the age of 3 years old.

The minister invites the actress to do a tour of the Gaza Strip

In the letter, also published by the newspaper “The Washington Post,” the prime minister and an israeli, it is argued that the answers given by the armed forces of his country have been proportionate, careful and, in line with the international law.

“In spite of the propaganda of Hamas, the fact is that the vast majority of those who died in the fire and an israeli, were members of Hamas and other terrorist groups. Israel, like any democracy, it needs to secure its borders, and to defend the lives of men, women, and children are threatened by a terrorist organization”.

It enhances the appeal of the actress to go to Israel, pointing out that the anti-semitic BDS” (glogal for a boycott of the State of Israel, in short, the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, would be taking advantage of many of the statements made by Portman, to achieve their goals.

“I do not know who you are if you are proud of your origins and the israelis, and it has already spoke out against the campaign for BDS in the past. I’m sure you are aware of the true purpose of the campaign OFFICE, as it has been expressed many times by its leaders, is to destroy the state of Israel,” said the minister.

Then, he says that the goal of Hamas and the other terrorist organizations “would be to convince the world that they are the true fighters for justice and freedom.”

And then ends the letter by making an appeal to the actress: “please don’t make this mistake’, and resort to a comparison with the saga of “Star Wars,” which Portman has participated in, such as Padmé Amidala in the “Star Wars: episode 1 – The host the ghost” (1999).

“Anakin Skywalker, the character who you know ‘Star Wars’, has gone through a similar process. He began to believe that the Jedi knights were the bad guys, and that is the strength of the Hand Negrofossem the defenders of democracy. I ask that you do not let the dark side of the force to win it.”