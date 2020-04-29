Natalie Portman explains that the protest, which he did at the Golden globes

St. Paul, In a long interview with the website BuzzFeed, News, actress Natalie Portman spoke about a range of topics on his career, activism and social issues, such as the “Time’s Up” and the film “the Campaign”, in which he has participated, with a cast of three characters, each composed entirely of women.

At one point during the interview, she was asked about the small protest, which he made in the presentation of the category of the best director award at the Golden globes, which took place in January.

At the time, she joked that it was only men competing for the prize, and he said that he thought of as the caught the attention to do so in an elegant manner, and without diminishing the nominee.

“I’ve talked to a few of the women with whom I have worked on have given me to display the category in the direction of it, but I felt uncomfortable because it seemed to exclude some of the people who did not deserve to be there,” he told Her.

“And as long as I could, to call attention to that with no disrespect to the nominees? Because it’s not their fault, they all did a great job. You don’t want to ignore them. The question is, why is it that we are not aware of the people who are not a part of this elite group? So, one of the women, advised me to say it, and I felt like I was going to say the truth, by making that statement,” he said.

The actress also noted that this form of protest is one of the ways in which women are likely to cause discomfort, which is to do with what other people think about the platforms that they want to go.

“That’s part of what we do. We have to make it awkward for people to walk into a place where not everyone has to be on it. If you look around the room, and they all look the same to you, leave that room. Or to turn this living room. It is a restaurant, or at your kid’s school, your job, if you look around you, and you all are not in location, to change it,” said Natalie Portman.



