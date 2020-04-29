Natalie Portman stars in sci-fi Series

Under the direction of the Alex Garland (Ex_Machina: The Instinct Of Artificial, 2014) the movie Campaign the premiere, on Monday, the 12th, in the Netflix. Starring Natalie Portmanthe science fiction it is based on the the trilogy of books The Southern Commandwritten by Jeff VanderMee and it was published in Brazil by editora Intrinsic.

In the story, she explains She (Portman) goes on a secret mission, along with four other scientists to the “Area X”, a location that passed after the commencement of the phenomena are unknown, the plants and the animals that suffer from the mutations that have never been seen before. The women are trying to understand what’s going on, it is now spreading along the coast of the The United States. It is an expedition that requires great physical effort and puts us on the mental health of the scientists.

A large share of the female cast members in the story draws attention to at the moment Hollywood to discuss the lack of representation of women in in the industry, and in awards shows, including the Oscars. In addition to It, the production features Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, and Tuva Novotny.