New sneakers Air Jordan 3, Travis Scott, is expected to be launched this year

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand would be the preparing for more co-operation to the end of the year.

Travis Scott has given us of his vision for the silhouettes iconic of the Jordan, provided they signed a partnership with Nike, including the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 6’s. Now, there are rumors that there is a Air Jordan 3 “Cactus Jack,” by being prepared, presenting the family-friendly design,”horns”. The pictures of the shoes in question have not yet been released, but it might look something like the mock-up shown below is based on the code of the color that was empty.

The “Jordan” Brand does not give any clue to a possible collaboration of Travis Scott wearing the Air Jordan 3, so we’ll take this information with a little bit of quiet for a while. That being said, don’t be surprised if It Meanwhile, you have the opportunity to rework the tennis classic, with your creativity, as usual.

The rumors also suggest that there may be a project for Travis Scott x Air Jordan 5 on the way to 2020, in addition to the Nike SB Dunk Low “Jackboys” that should be released later this month, including in Brazil. Stay tuned for updates on the Cactus Jack on AJ3.