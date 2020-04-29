Nice! The photos from the wedding of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are to be banned from Pinterest and other sites, you know the reason why

The noivinhas and noivinhos you dream of having a wedding inspired by the ceremony, performed by actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will be at will, very soon. The records that the bind is being taken out of the main site images inspirational, as the event has been held in a location that has a hidden meaning and a very complex…

What’s happening is that the sites the Knot and Pinterest have a policy to take down all the pictures of the wedding and the events that have been captured in the “plantations” — old farmhouses in mono — as well as it was the case of Reynolds and Lively. In the United States, these places have become symbols of controversial, since they have been the scenes of black slavery in this country in the cultivation of coffee, cotton, sugar, etc.

“On the plantations, they are physical reminders of one of the most horrific human rights abuses that the world has ever seen”, said the activist group Color Of Change in a letter sent to the facility. “The decision by the glory of the plantations, such as the local hard of a conclusion that is not empowering for black women and those who are righteous, who use the site. To the wedding industry denies that it routinely with the conditions and violent that the blacks faced under slavery, to promote plantations as a romantic place to get married”they have argued.

Blake and Ryan Reynolds got married in 2012, on a farm in the town of Charleston, South Carolina. There are hundreds of enslaved african-americans who were forced to produce bricks, and to gather walnuts, and also apples. In its official stance, the Knot wants to discourage the use of these sites for events, and issues that desromantizam the story-behind-the-scenes.

Already, Pinterest has gone beyond and has taken into account that the users who are uploading the photos of the celebrations in these places are breaking the policy rules of the website. “The wedding should be a symbol of love and unity. The plantations do not represent any of that. We are working hard to limit the distribution of this content, and accounts on our platform, and we don’t accept ads for them.”said.