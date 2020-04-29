OMG!! Emilia Clarke bounces off, Sophie Turner, and, finally, reveals what was to blame for the “error of the cup’ in the ‘Game of Thrones’

And, after months of speculation and allegations, we finally have an answer as to how the cup is from a famous coffee shop came to a stop in the middle of a scene from “Game of Thrones”! Emilia Clarke took part in the program, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this Wednesday (30th) and told me that she had recently discovered.

It all started after the tv presenter’s show is an excerpt of a talk by Sophie Turner in the the talk show suggesting that the drink would be on the interpretation of Daenerys Targaryen. “Well… it’s been what? “Emilia Clarke”matter is our Sansa Stark.

It was then that Emilia decided to clarify the whole story, and it was revealed after the discovery of the truth by the rear of the glass for a short time, at the end of September. “Well, then, here’s the truth. Recently, we had a party before the Emmy awards, and Conleth [Hill]who plays Varys – He is sitting next to me at the scene, He pulls me aside and is like, ‘ ” Emilia, I need to tell you something. [Rufem os tambores] The coffee mug was my””said the actress.

Jimmy was just as shocked as the audience (and us!). “He said he was?”financial crisis in the america. “That was it. The a cup of coffee, was Conleth. He said he was. He said, ” I’m sorry, my dear. I don’t want to say anything because it seemed as if the fury he was about to do. And I was like, ‘WHAT’s that? ‘WHAT?’ I don’t have too much to do at the scene.”replied Carter, indignantly.

“He was the one. Oh my God.”reacted Fallon. Emilia has said that it may have been a misunderstanding, but it is compelling. “Well, I don’t think so. He said, ” but he would be drunk”he talked to her. We finally have our answer to the big, iconic for the episode 4 of last season, which viralizou this year. Think back to the time when:

Also on the program, the actress spoke about her re-encounter of recent with former co-stars of the scene, Jason Momoa and Kit Harington at his birthday party. “A night out with the guys you have a lot of dancing. We would really like to dance, but to dance with him, and the Kit is kind of different than the one from the other, “ said Emilia before going on to describe the steps involved in each one.

“The Kit has a this dance is that it is absolutely everywhere, and it’s a little bit pretentious. It is called the dance of the shouldertold her while she mimicked the pout that is, the actor makes as it swings, the shoulders sloping back to it. At the time, describing the dance with him, but she couldn’t put words to, and only to imitate the grunts, and the most rough as well the locals in the death. Awesome! Watch the interview below:

In the program, the star also talked about the story of your romantic comedy for the holidays, “A Second Chance For Love”, and it was ~attacked~ by Fallon in a game of guess if the contestant is lying or telling the truth. At least, that is to say that it is a rather honest person, you know?

Take a look at it: