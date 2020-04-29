Orlando Bloom confirms plans to have children with Katy Perry

The actor Orlando Bloom, is already a father to a little boy, recounted in a new interview that he is ready for a new phase in your life. In planning for the future, he has said that he wants to “enjoy the time with family and friends, and to have more children.” The statement comes in the midst of the news that he and Katy Perry are allowed to have all the details of the wedding. The couple is engaged.

“When I embark on that, I want to make sure that it is with my heart full and with great clarity about the reality of what this means, in contrast to the idea of a romantic than a relationship. Because I don’t think that when you’re younger, you have this idea of love in Hollywood, which was sold – about relationships, marriage, and children – and, in fact, it is the communication, the commitment, the soul appears to someone to be willing to communicate with each other and find joy in the simple moments and small,” said the Man-About-Town.

Even though they are the two celebrities, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, maintains the relationship with the back and forth – very private. She has been married once, to actor, Russell Brand, and the experience wasn’t good and he broke up with her via sms and it was all documented by the cameras and shown to the world in the documentary film “Part of Me”.