Pirates of the Caribbean, has taken a decision met with derision, for the sake of his Wife

The first models were made out of leather, that is easy to miss in the sea. The model of rubber, however, it was more easy to be found by the team from the Pirates of the Caribbean.

There’s a big controversy involving Johnny Depp and the Pirates of the Caribbean. The information are that Disney plans to make a sixth film in the franchise.

However, initially, Disney would have dropped Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. The reason would be the charges for the Amber Heard for the actor to have committed domestic violence during their marriage, which lasted until the end of 2016.

Thus, it is not clear if Disney would do a reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean, or whether it would continue with the franchise, focusing on the Will of the character, with Orlando Bloom. He starred in the first three films side by side with Jack Sparrow.

The other point is that the new allegations show that Amber Heard hit by Johnny Depp. With that, Disney also could have go back on that decision for her.

See also: