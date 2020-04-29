Pop, what do you expect, american rapper, dies at the age of 20 years for the assault on the US Music

Pop a Smoke, but the american died during a break-in at his home in Los Angeles, california, in the United States. According to the website TMZ, he was killed on the morning of this Wednesday (19th).

Security council for Barakah and Jackson was 20 years old, and he was a star player in the rise of the hip-hop culture.

The suspects in the robbery and the murder have not been arrested. One person was arrested, but released by the police shortly after and did not have the connection with the crime.