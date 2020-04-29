Previously, Selena Gomez announces release starring the dolls in the music video for “Boyfriend”

Released as part of the deluxe version of the album is “Rare”, then the song “Boyfriend” may be considered to be a new big hit for Selena Gomez. And it’s not going to let this pass by without working to the maximum of the range, to the delight of the fans, and charge diffusion.

After the music video official, Selena Gomez now has a release music video for “Boyfriend”. The singer has revealed in a new promo video coming soon, this time starring puppets!

With the prior, the singer has announced the arrival of the “Now” Version (version of the doll, in the current song to work. The video was done in stop motion animation by replacing your own Affections, and all the actors in the clip for the snowmen.

Come see how they turned out:

Boyfriend (Now Version), directed by Selena Gomez: Now is out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/08qlpOtEMB — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 29, 2020

The other good news: the surgery for the dolls in the music video for “Boyfriend” will be released on Wednesday (29).

From the album “Rare” was released on the 10th of January 2020, five years after the release of “the Revival”. The disclosure, in the disk of the year 2015 has been disturbed, and the tour was cancelled. At that time, we knew little of what was going on in the private life of the Affections, out of the relationship with her ex-Justin Bieber. We had no idea that she was living with the effects of lupus, a disease that is the genius of the stage, and for a very long time in the media.

The time delay between the two discs was necessary. Selena wore this one time to share their experiences of using the product and every step of the past, the new songs were produced. To her to feel safe and to be able to give interviews on the subjects, until then it screwed up, you’re late. Especially when the hard questions would be asked. “My intention was never to become a celebrity in the tabloids. When all the things that have happened in this way, it got out of control. After that, I was like, ‘none of this is real. The way in which the media is sometimes trying to explain things that made them sound really bad, but in reality there was nothing wrong with the fact that I need to get away, or for me to fall in love with. I start to open up [a vida] because the people were taking of me, of my narrative, and it was killing me. I am very new to it and want to continue to change. No one has the right to tell me how my life is going,” she said in a recent interview.

“It’s dangerous to stay in the mindset of a victim. And I’m not being disrespectful, I feel that I have been the victim of some type of abuse. The abuses are emotional, and I think that is something that I understand as an adult. I understand the choices he was making,” said the other.

“Rare” now has a deluxe edition in the beginning of the last month, and in addition to the “Boyfriend” singer also has released “Mercy,” and “She.” On the album, and Selena has already worked as a “Lose / Lose-You-to-Love-Me”, “Look at her Now”, “Rare”, has released a promotional video for “Dance Again,” and he also has been on the charts with “you Feel Me” – the one that she sang in the “Revival Tour” and the fans already knew it by heart, but had yet to release an official studio recording. To complete the cycle, is the united states debut is also a live video, filmed at the concert from that tour.