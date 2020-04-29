Programming the World: of all the films that are going to go in today, WEDNESDAY (29/04) at its meeting in the Afternoon, Cinema in Particular and the Owl

All of the movies that are going to go in the Session, in the Afternoon, Cinema in Particular and the Owl, today, WEDNESDAY (29/04): Prince of Persia – The Sands of Time, ” Frozen: An Adventure in Heat, and Chico: the Brazilian Artist

Movies

On Wednesday, 29/04/2020

In the Afternoon session

Prince of Persia – The Sands of Time

Original title: Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Country of Origin: U.s.

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Mike Newell

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton, Ben Kingsley, Alfred Molina, Richard

Coyle, Toby Kebbell

Category: Action, adventure

A victim of a scam, and accused wrongfully, for the death of his father, prince Dastan finds a dagger that can make you travel in time.

Special Movie

Frozen: An Adventure In The Freezing

Original Title: Frozen

Country of Origin: U.s.

Year of Manufacture: 2014

Director: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Cast: Kristen Bell, Bruklin Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana,

Alan Tudyk

Category: Adventure, children

She has to take the reign of Arendell, but to decide from in order to avoid another accident from happening to her younger sister, Anna, which leads to the freezing of the kingdom.

Owl-I

Chico: The Brazilian Artist

Original Title: Chico: The Brazilian Artist

Country of Origin: Brazil

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Miguel Faria Jr.;

Cast: Chico Buarque, Maria Bethania, Such As Danilo Caymmi, Nelson Cavaquinho, With Milton Nascimento, Ney Matogrosso, Miuccia, Edu Lobo, Wilson Das Neves

Category: Documentary

Chico Buarque and talk about his career, including the memories, the shows, the creative process, working methods, and even day to day life.

