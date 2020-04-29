Programming the World: of all the films that are going to go in today, WEDNESDAY (29/04) at its meeting in the Afternoon, Cinema in Particular and the Owl

All of the movies that are going to go in the Session, in the Afternoon, Cinema in Particular and the Owl, today, WEDNESDAY (29/04): Prince of Persia – The Sands of Time, ” Frozen: An Adventure in Heat, and Chico: the Brazilian Artist
On Wednesday, 29/04/2020
In the Afternoon session
Prince of Persia – The Sands of Time
Original title: Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Country of Origin: U.s.
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Mike Newell
Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton, Ben Kingsley, Alfred Molina, Richard
Coyle, Toby Kebbell
Category: Action, adventure
A victim of a scam, and accused wrongfully, for the death of his father, prince Dastan finds a dagger that can make you travel in time.
Special Movie
Frozen: An Adventure In The Freezing
Original Title: Frozen
Country of Origin: U.s.
Year of Manufacture: 2014
Director: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee
Cast: Kristen Bell, Bruklin Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana,
Alan Tudyk
Category: Adventure, children
She has to take the reign of Arendell, but to decide from in order to avoid another accident from happening to her younger sister, Anna, which leads to the freezing of the kingdom.
Owl-I
Chico: The Brazilian Artist
Original Title: Chico: The Brazilian Artist
Country of Origin: Brazil
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Miguel Faria Jr.;
Cast: Chico Buarque, Maria Bethania, Such As Danilo Caymmi, Nelson Cavaquinho, With Milton Nascimento, Ney Matogrosso, Miuccia, Edu Lobo, Wilson Das Neves
Category: Documentary
Chico Buarque and talk about his career, including the memories, the shows, the creative process, working methods, and even day to day life.