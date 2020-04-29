Robert Downey Jr. the united states He would, instead of Iron Man.

It gives to even imagine Robert Downey Jr. in the role of any other class, if not for the “Iron Man”? Because, you know, that he’s already imagined it and it went away.

During a recent interview with the BBC’s Radio 1 (via NME), he was surprised at the reveal, of which he he would like to play if it weren’t for the genius billionaire Tony Stark in the universe of film from the Marvel universe.

He said:

Looking back on it now, also because I’m a big fan of Jeremy Renner, and it was so cool, especially when he becomes a Ronin [em Vingadores: Ultimato] I would argue that doing so would be in my future.

Can you think of that change?

Robert Downey Jr.

Currently, the actor is currently promoting Dolittlefilm , where he plays the eccentric doctor, who talks to the animals.