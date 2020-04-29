Rocky Johnson, the father of ‘the Rock’, and the former superstar of the WWE, died at the age of 75 years

Rocky Johnson, the father of the actor, Dwayne Johnson ‘the Rock’ – and the star of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), died this past Wednesday (the 15th), at the age of 75 years. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

He was well-known in the world of wrestling entertainment, he started his career in the late 1960’s. The former star has earned a reputation as one of the top wrestlers in the WWE.

Rocky retired in 1991, and went into the Hall of Fame in the WWE in 2008. His son, Dwayne Johnson began his career as an actor to play the father for a cameo in the series ‘That ’70s Show” in 1999.

