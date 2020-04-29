Rolling Stone · Robert Downey, Jr. he gave you a car from the Captain America of more than$ 1 million for Chris Evans at the end of the Avengers: Ultimatum

The actor was surprised a friend with a Chevy Camaro, fully restored and modified

Robert Downey Jr. he gave a gift of$1 million to the partner of the Upcoming Deadline, Chris Evanswhen the filming of the last film in the franchise ended.

The duo is responsible for the The man in the Iron and Captain America, Downey and Evans respectively, if you came a long way since the beginning of the recordings, the movies, the Marvel comics and the two have become great friends both inside and outside of the set.

For the purpose of Upcoming Deadline the The man in the Iron he died, and the Captain America he returned in time to be Peggy Carter, Downey he thought it appropriate to give a parting gift to fellow-cast – 1-million-dollars.

This is the car Chevy Camaro 1967 a fully restored and modified as required. The actor was surprised a friend with a vehicle, the custom of the Captain America when you leave it on the set of the film.

According to Evans, Robert I was asking him which car he liked: “when In my head I was like, ‘This guy is going to get me a car? I don’t think it do it. So, I showed up on set one day and happened to be there.”

The coat-of-arms of super-hero, is pressed into the steering wheel of the car that is the color of the actor is called “the green melted in the army,” a take on the character. There’s also a card: “Steve Rogers Special Edition“in accordance with the CNBC: Make It.

Evans don’t know much about cars, but took a short video of an episode of the The Jay Leno Showwhich has one channel to deal with it. When he was asked by the presenter if the Camaro is the car is more powerful than he was previously director of the actor replied, “no doubt.”

Here’s the pictures of the car:

Watch the full video:

