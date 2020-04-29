Rolling Stone · Ryan Reynolds tieta-star-of-k-pop-EXO: “I’m part of the group

Ryan Reynolds he traveled to Seoul, South Korea, for the premiere of the film Squad 6 in the event of a Netflixat last, the end of the week.

At the time, the actor has found Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehunsix of the nine members of the EXOand we took a picture with them. The group of k-pop was the musical feature of the evening.

Later on Reynolds he has published a photo on Instagram and wrote the caption: “I’m part of the group. No, I’m serious. The guard used the taser on me, it was part of a series of carefully choreographed, that I have, and the guys have been practicing at the studio, which is located in the basement of my imagination.”

The members of the EXO brought back the love, how to Suho they commented on Instagram, “it Was a pleasure to meet you. I hope you have fun in Korea. I’m looking forward to the movie.”

But, the confirmation is “true”, there came the selfie in Chanyeol with Reynoldsthat repostou in the photo, in the stories, with the caption: “does This mean I’m in the band”. The singer is a huge fan of the Marvel comics and it’s already made appearances for the dress of the The man in the Ironto, and including, the Deadpoolduring an event to celebrate his birthday.

Ryan Reynolds star Squad 6 it will be available in the Netflix from the 13th to the end of December. In addition to this, Ryan Reynolds they come to the CCXP 2019 Brazil.