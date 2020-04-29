Rolling Stone · the Art of the fan, replace James Bond, Daniel Craig, for that Henry Cavill (watch

In April it will be released in the last film Daniel Craig the role of the James Bond. the 007 – No Time to Die. After 14 years of playing the character, it’s hard to think of a replacement, but the fans have already shown us that Henry Cavill it may be a good candidate.

Art posted on Instagram(see below), a fan-made montage of the star The Witcher as a secret agent. In addition to the image of the Cavill in a sleek gray suit, the user spdrmnkyxxiii wrote about the star for the James Bond..



“Superman. Geralt of Rívia. James Bond.. As No Time To Die this is the final film in the Daniel Craig how to James Bond., Henry Cavill this is the perfect replacement,” wrote the user, the subtitle of the publication.

007 – No Time to Dieit will be released on the 8th of April, in the year 2020.

