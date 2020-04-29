Rolling Stone magazine · Concert of Justin Bieber in the us sell a few tickets

Justin Bieber you have changed the location of the eight live shows Change Tourtour of the disclosure, the fifth studio album from the singer, which, in view of the low demand for tickets after the outbreak of the Coronavirus. The presentation previously scheduled for the stadium, they were transferred to the arenas with smaller capacity.

In accordance with the TMZthe a team singer has claimed that ticket sales have been a success in the first few days, and it just fell away after the growth of the concern about the disease. The changes have not been released on the official social media of the Bieberbut in the arenas, where the concerts will be held, have justified the change by “unforeseen circumstances”.

The new ones have half the capacity of the stadiums for the previously-announced, and all of the performances are affected occur in the United States.

Some of the artists, such as BTS, Green Day and Avril Lavigne already canceled shows in Asia and Europe, the growth in the number of cases of a Coronavirus.

