Round the image of Scarlett Johansson’s pregnant-in-Avengers: Age of Ultron

One of the more unusual behind-the-scenes of Marvel Studios, it was the fact that Scarlett Johansson is pregnant at the time of the shooting The avengers: Age of Ultronby of 2014. Of course, that didn’t stop her from writing her scenes. And your pregnant belly has been removed, thanks to the magic of special effects.

But of course it’s pretty funny to imagine a Black Widow pregnant, and the shooting of the scene, and it was the same in the new photo, leaked behind-the-scenes of the film. This is the original version of the film’s scenes of Scarlett in the movie before the release, and it has been revealed to you in a box, Blu-ray discs from The Saga of the Endless! Check it out:

Below, you can see that the original scene is in the movie:

You realize that it has been changed, only the tummy of the actress. Noticeable, is it? Stay in touch with the The legacy of comic books so the biggest news coming out of that box, the Saga of the Endless. This week has been full of new in the Box, and one of them is Captain Marvel at the end of the The avengers: Age of Ultron.

For some fans, it should not be news that the original plan was that the Age of Ultron count with the participation of the Captain Marvel at the end of the movie.

And a picture that I have taken on the character of the range (check it out hereand now, thanks to a user on Reddit, we get a close-up shot of a super-hero. Check it out below:

In the picture, in case it brings on a montage of the character, and that the final product would be replaced by the actress chosen for the Marvel universe. The idea has been dropped, after the Marvel universe ended up giving up on finding an actress at the time, but how the search was going on in 2014/2015, it is almost certain that she chose not to it would be Brie Larson.

What do you guys think of the idea that you have been on drops? Sure, it would have changed a lot of things in the MCU, since She would probably be in both Captain America Civil War the The Avengers: Infinite War. Keep watching the The legacy of comic books in order to not miss any news!

In the meantime, Marvel Studios has given the official start of the Captain Marvel 2with Megan Mcdonnel (WandaVision) taking care of the screenplay for the film, as Marvel’s search for a new director, now that it has been confirmed that all the directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the film, will not return for the follow-up.

And with this in mind, the The legacy he has prepared a Top 5 of the best directors to take on Captain Marvel 2. See details below:

Nicole Kassell

Nicole: it is, unfortunately, far away in the direction of the film, there are just a few good years. If you know that you and the director have entered into a sort of “fridge”, was boycotted after the poor box office of his films.

However, she has all the talent in the course of the last decade in TELEVISION, directing episodes of such series WITH For SURE you’ve already seen it. It is Westworld, Better Call Saul, “The Americans” and The Leftovers.

But what is the head in the perfect place for you Captain Marvel 2 it’s your job The Watchmenthe HBO series, that was one of the best in the past year. Nicole has directed 3 episodes, including the memorable one “A God Walks Into ABar”that brought us to the big reveal of Dr. Manhattan in this series.

That is, he already has experience with the super-heroes, action scenes, and the protagonists are strong. It would be an interesting choice, and it certainly deserves a return of an officer to the movies!

Reed Morano

Reed Morano is the director, the young and slowly growing in the world. She began her career as the director of the picture, standing out by being the youngest person ever to become a member of the association of directors of photography in Hollywood. After many years of service and as such, she decided to migrate in the same direction.

She has acted in movies and even on TV, and whose direction is in “The Handmaid”s Tale” it earned him an Emmy award! Oddly enough, she had expressed a desire to direct a film for a super-heroine, and she is also a figure that is well known in the radar of the Studios.

After all, Reed was recently in a conversation with the people associated with the park. This began the speculation of who she might have been involved in some of the Star Wars universe. But, what if she winds up coming to the Marvel universe?!

Olivia Wilde

Olivia is one of the greatest actors of this past couple of decades, and is always involved in interesting projects. The actress has become a director, directing clips for bands like the Red Hot Chili Peppers. But it was in the last year Booksmart she has proved all of his talent behind the camera.

Your movie had two protagonists all around the world, and Olivia has always been an active voice in promoting new female talent, both in front of and behind the camera. Her personality and feminism, active, fit in nicely with Brie Larson, and that it would make the film really is the most powerful, and successful.

Lorene Scafaria

If you want a director with experience of working with actors, female, Lorene Scafaria’s probably one of the best names on our list. Last year, she did something very close to the scene of the reunion of the champions at the Upcoming Deadlinebut in his own way, in The Scam Artists.

In the movie, it was a great surprise to receive a nomination at the Golden globes on Jennifer Lopez, in addition to the more than 50 nominations, the movie in general. If the name already appears to the right, keep in mind that Lorene nearly was the director of the first Captain Marvel!

It was very close to taking the film at that time. So, why don’t you correct your mistake this time and let her take in the stream? That’s what we expected to happen!

Brie Larson

Captain Marvel 2 in need of a director. The director is good. And it is in need of someone to be close to and to work with Brie Larson for providing us with the best way for the heroine of the most powerful in the Marvel universe. So, who better than the Brie to take on the job?

Last year, the actress made her debut in the direction of a full-length feature film with ‘The store of the Past’. The film also counts with the presence of Samuel L. Jackson, even before the two recorded together, and their scenes for the first Captain Marvel. Brie also has a credit as co-director of two short films from the beginning of the last decade.

It is the Oscarizada, voice, and talent that is only going to grow. Why don’t we call for the continuation of the weight of the empowerment of that which was waste in the first place? The best thing about the first movie, It’s for the Brie cheese, which has the character of that person in the back. So if Marvel gets the character that she has to decide what they want, we will of course support that idea!

So, what is the name of the list you are most likely to be the director of the film? Leave your bets below, and keep an eye on The legacy of comic books for more information.

YOU SHOULD ALSO READ!

In the first movie Captain Marvel it is available through Amazon Prime. Read on for the synopsis of the film: “Based on the character from the Comics from Marvel comics, the original from 1968. The film follows Carol Danvers, as she becomes a mighty hero. As long as the Earth ends up in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the decade of the 1990’s, and Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure in an unprecedented period in the history of the Universe of Film from the Marvel comics”.

Captain Marvel will Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain MarvelJude Law, who according to the rumors, this is the Captain Marvel in the original, the spirit of the Guardians of the GalaxyRonan (played by Lee Pace) and Korath (played by Djimon Hounsou). In addition to the presence of Nick Fury, Samuel L. Jackson, with the two eyes, and with the return of Agent Phil Coulson, played by Clark Gregg. The film has grossed more than us $ 1 billion in theaters worldwide, and it is available to be watched on Blu-ray, DVD and digital.

Read EVERYTHING ABOUT Captain Marvel!