Sandra Bullock, I would be happily married with the photographer, Brian Randall

According to Life & Style magazine, Sandra Bullock is a married woman again. A source of the publication to ensure that it is the day of the Bird Box, get married in secret with her boyfriend, model and photographer, Brian Randall, there is an almost 10 year ago.

According to the publication, the couple have chosen not to make their marriage public.

“The thing is that they had a secret ceremony, just them and the [seus dois filhos] at his home in the Los Angeles area, there has not been a party, or bridesmaids, or a planner of weddings, and that was what Sandra wanted a simple ceremony with only the people you care for by Brian, his son, Louis, and his daughter, Laila,” he said to the reporter, not to mention the daughter of the holy see, also participated in the ceremony.

“They said their vows, exchanged wedding rings, they kissed and were pronounced husband and wife,” says the source.

The magazine said it asked the representatives to the show, but they chose to remain silent on the issue.

In July of this past year, Brian has released on his Instagram on private, there is a picture of him with his wedding ring, holding a hand to her, while they partook of a cup of coffee.