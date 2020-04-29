Sandra Bullock: I’ve Seen fear on the face of the team of shooting the Film

On the topic of motherhood has occupied a great part of the conversation that Sandra Bullock has kept more than a dozen european journalists at a Berlin hotel on nov. The press junkets tend to be the very best, with the questions in a light that will not upset anyone, and that is designed to bring the “talent” to talk to you about the project that you are promoting. On top of that it’s Christmas, Sandra Bullock has German roots and, of course, had already taken his two children to a visit to the famous trade fairs of Christmas from Berlin, although it is not, you are not a fan of Glühwein, the popular mulled wine in German, which she speaks with a perfect accent.

“A good part of my life at the moment is the most important thing that I have at home. If there is anything good in the house, I am not able to do my job,” he said, explaining that then, as now, they will only accept jobs that you do not turn away from the house and the children. And if you have to walk away, then they come back. For example, to Berlin, where, after the interview you can come for the premiere of her new film, The Bird – Box In The Darkthat was released on the 21st of December, in the Series.

This time, however, there is one fact that is relevant to the actress, 54-year-old talk about the relationship with their children, and how they have led to a redefinition of their priorities, since she was a single mother. For this reason, there was, however, The Bird Boxthe film, a thriller, post-apocalyptic, in which Sandra Bullock plays a single mom with two children trying to survive in a world devastated by mysterious creatures, that lead to suicide in those who see them.

The solution is to sell your eyes, you follow the ground such as in the An essay on Blindnessa book by a Pedestrian, the brazilian director, Fernando Meirelles, adapted in 2008.

“The movie is not about monsters, but about the greatest fears of the people,” he said. “How do we show it? How do you create it visually with something that is at the height of our worst fears”, he comments on the major challenges of the film. “I love the idea, I have never done this kind of,” said the actress. “I have decided that I want to try all of the types of film through to the end of my career,” he said.

With a career spanning over three decades in Hollywood, there are just a few of the genres in which Bullock is not wet already, and the ft. Romantic comedy? It is no coincidence that in the late 90’s have seen to rival Julia Roberts for the title of “father of the Year. The action? It was as early as 1994, when we jumped into the spotlight alongside Keanu Reeves in the Speed – Danger-the-High-Speed. In science fiction? It was in 1993 that would have been his last role, in The One-Man Daredevilwith Sylvester Stallone, it was also in the Gravity (2014), Alfonso Cuarón, when Sandra Bullock left her and George Clooney adrift in space. For a film that was nominated for a golden globe Award for Best Actress but did not win, unlike in 2010, when he took it home as a trophy the award for your performance in the drama A Dream Come True.

As for the post-apocalyptic The Bird BoxSandra Bullock is Malorie, a character that appears at the end of the pregnancy, an antenatal visit was with one of her sisters (Sarah Paulson). When the doctor asks him, ” father, Malorie says “I’m just me”, and in the two hours that followed, nothing more was said of the matter.

When you leave the clinic, they discover that something strange is happening: all of a sudden, and at random, and the people around you are killing themselves, a record that conjures up In The Event That (2008), M. Night Shyamalan. Thus, the end of the world, and the journey for survival, it puts you on Sandra Bullock, to close work with John Malkovich, and Trevante Rhodes.









The Bird Box it is an adaptation of the novel of the same name in the north american, by Josh Malerman, carried out by the Danish Susanne Bier (she received the golden globe Award for Best Foreign language Film for the In A Better World2011). A journalist from the Danish and asked the Bullock as he went to work with her was. The response has been too friendly to be played. In the following, one of them asked for the difference between being led by a man or a woman, and the interview has earned more interest.

“To begin with,” says Bullock, “to This you have a vagina. I have also worked with other women directors, and also have vaginas.” For an actress, a director, is not to be afraid to go to the players, but you also don’t have to be afraid to let your actors to represent them. “Sometimes it amazes me how there are some directors who are afraid of it, and it has nothing to do with sex.”

Already On SATURDAY I wanted to know if Bullock had noticed the differences in the set in the footage, and this is his first film since motion #MeToo broke out. “In fact, when the MeToo has happened, and we were shooting the last one-third of the If you s-8 [estreou em 2018] and right away I noticed the differences,” he said.

“What’s been interesting in the The Bird Box that is, it was for a woman to do, so I could see the fear on the face of the team for the filming,” she said. “It was all a good person, but I realized that they were afraid of him.”

“Listen,” said Bullock, before we give a few examples: “In the set from the footage, it’s all very relaxed, no silly jokes, nonsense, etc. but that was not to happen in this movie. The men were stepping on eggs. There was a great fear about what would be appropriate…”

As an actress, and the director wanted to make people feel at ease, came to meet the team and tell them: "You have to play with it, ok? Don't worry about that, we'll let you know if they are they shouldn't be."







The warmth was back, and the varnish would click. If the MeToo is to make the world a less sexist way, and to give more opportunities to women in order to make the On SATURDAY I wanted to know what her 54-year-old to think about the age discrimination, which are the ones still suffering, reflected in the dearth of roles of interest to women, with more than 40 years “and suffered from” addresses to Sandra Bullock. “In distress.”

By insisting on the topic, and asked what the age would have on the character of the actress, 54-year-old she or he works. “I have no idea. Of course it’s someone old enough to have children. Matter how old are you? This is what I would look at this as a question of gender.” Sexist or discriminatory because of age? “Both of them. Don’t I go home with the old character of the Trevante Rhodes [Tom].”

You still try to argue that the age of the pitch is irrelevant, because age discrimination does not affect men, and that, therefore, it is pertinent to know that an actress is 54-years-old at the peak of the way, do you have to say on the subject. It was given to another journalist.

This article originally appeared in issue 764 of the revised On Saturdayfrom the 20th of December, in the year 2018