Sandra Bullock, ‘the Bird box’, ‘The blindfold helped him to take off the critical path

SÃO PAULO – THE image of Sandra Bullock at the “Bird box” paddling his tool in a boat, with two kids, or trying to save one of them, in the midst of the rapids, it has become one of the hallmarks of this season — so much so that some of the fans to replicate the real-life challenge to face in the dark real-life situations to show the results in the video on their social networks. For the actress, the sale of which protect the character of the monster is never revealed in the film, it worked as a bulwark against the insecurities that come impacted on the participants.

— With the band on the cover, I just went there and it was the A (Bier, the director of the filmI have been asked for. Without fear of judgments — has told the actress, 54-year-old in an interview with the The GLOBE.

Seen by over 45 million people in just its first week on Netflix, with estimates to reach $ 80 million in the first month of the terror of a post-post apocalyptic brings a Bullock into the role of Malorie. She is a single mother who faces all the consequences of the emergence of a mysterious force in the Land. In all of the places, except in places with the doors and windows are closed, then the entity that leads to a suicide on any one than to look for it. Hence, the sale.

The film was the conversation, but divided audiences and critics. Many considered them superficial, the other on the relationships between the characters. But the public loved it, and at least one of the master of horror has approved the making of the film: “I was absolutely hooked on the ‘Bird box’. Don’t believe the reviews, and warm, and that may in part have been caused by the opposition of the critics, to streaming platforms, in contrast to the release in the cinema,” wrote Stephen King in his active Twitter account. Read below the main stretches of the interview with Sandra, who was in Brazil at the end of last year, during the Comic-Con Experience.

At the end of the movie, his character arrives at the border of California and Oregon, and by the river Missouri. In this scenario, the harsh has helped you, or was it really an adventure?

Help. You feel very small when you go to an area of such forests, which have trees of two thousand years ago. There is no cell phone signal, the internet doesn’t work, it’s just so far away. This is the reason why we are so ill equipped to deal with the world in a major disaster, such as this one from the movie, it could happen.

Malorie is facing her own drama, not being able to see the entity that is haunting the world. Hollywood is doing a good job of creating protagonists of a strong woman?

Today, we are more aware of the feminine than to the masculine. I hope that you, the giant of streaming, there is a desire, renewed for the all of the main characters. This is a conversation that is different. Five years ago, when I was in a movie, Marvel would most likely be out of the market. The skyline is changing all the time, and the picture of who you are, as well. Before that, we were the girlfriend, a wife, a beautiful mother and that is your dinner… don’t we all.

Do you think, then, that the film is closer to the real world.

Yes, we are showing the world the way it is. The thing I love most about this film is that it shows you the members of my family. I didn’t know how my familyin real life) it was going to be. I have had it with her, I wanted her to have it. After that, I didn’t think it was meant for me. Then, when I least expected it, was of the family of the most beautiful in the worldSandra has a baby boy and a baby girl, Louie and Laila, both of which were adopted). And it’s better than I could have imagined. For this reason, I think it’s important for the film to have this footprint: you’d be surprised at who your real family, and by family, I can understand someone that is going to come, to protect, to lead, to honor, and to die for you….

In what way do you think that the “Bird box” as it relates to the world in which we live our lives?

Without the blindfold on, right? By the way, as he was using it on set?

For sale it helped me, in fact. With that face, I just went ahead and did it. Without worrying about the judgement of others, if it were me, finding it ridiculous or silly. To listen A say in that soft voice, “Thank you.” You are able to take all of the criticism and judgement that you can be on your way, and dive in full at the time of the act, to the horror of the place, a dark place. And this (Ifor salehas helped a lot.