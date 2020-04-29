Scarlett Johansson opens up and the game is about being a 2nd choice to live in it, the ‘Black Widow’

As we all know, Scarlett Johansson this was not the first option for a living Black Widow in ‘theIron man 2‘.

Before that, the director of the Jon Favreau it came with the contract Emily Bluntbut she had to withdraw from the project due to a schedule conflict.

In a recent interview with Parade, Scarlett he talked about being the second choice:

“In my opinion, this is the best link that you will receive shortly after you have been rejected for the first time. You don’t have any expectation of it, and the word, only to find that he got the role. Do you give more value to one’s work. I’ve basically built my entire career on being the # 2 option for a different role,” he said.

‘The Black Widow‘ he was brought in to On November 6, – the date that the studio would ‘The Eternal‘ that now comes out on the 12th of February, 2021.

In the ‘The Black Widow‘, michael jackson’s thriller the espionage action-packed of the Marvel Studios, Natasha Romanoff faces the darkest side of their profession when it comes to a dangerous conspiracy connected to their past. Pursued by a relentless force that wants to take it down, Romanoff’s had to deal with his legacy as a spy, and to look at the relationship as weak, which he left behind after he joined the Avengers.

In addition to the Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, the cast counts with David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh and O. T. Fagbenle.

READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson will play prank on her fiance, Colin Cost, during a presentation at SNL Take the time to watch it:

The production is directed by Cate Shortlandfrom the script Jac Schaeffer.

In an interview with the magazine Total Film, Scarlett Johansson he gave a few details about the plot, and said that the adaptation will be a dramatic change in tone compared to other films of the In the MCU.

“The thing I love most about the power of the Kevin Feige [thecreativedirectorofthe[diretorcriativodaMarvel comics]this is what he would always think of something to surprise the fans. When the audience expects one thing, Feige is able to overcome this challenge and deliver something that the fans have ever dreamed of. The idea for the show, Natasha Romanoff in the united states, family-is something less obvious in the movie, and I couldn’t understand why there is a big change in tone compared to the earlier films.”

Asked about what audiences can expect in the future of the universe, the star has made it a mystery.

“What a legacy it will be, I think it’s worth it to wait and see with your own eyes.”